CJ assures UK envoy over rule of law, human rights

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today reiterated his commitment to establish rule of law in the country and assured that the judiciary of Bangladesh is determined to protect human rights.

He expressed the reiteration and assurance during a meeting with a two-member delegation including Sarah Cooke, UK High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

The delegation made the courtesy call to the chief justice at his Supreme Court office.

During the meeting, Sarah appreciated various initiatives taken by Refaat to institutionalise the independence of the country's judiciary in recent times, an SC press release said.

She expressed optimism that the strong leadership of the current chief justice of Bangladesh will play an important role in establishing good governance and ensuring justice in the country in the coming days.

The UK high commissioner also expressed hope that the chief justice's initiatives, particularly under the roadmap announced by him, for establishing a separate secretariat for the judiciary, formulating transfer and appointment policies of subordinate court judges, and establishing an independent commission for the appointment of High Court judges would play an effective role in the modernisation of the judiciary, the press release said.

Besides, Sarah Cooke expressed interest in working with Bangladesh on various bilateral issues related to judiciary.

The chief justice, too, emphasised on the mutual cooperation of both countries in the modernisation of the judiciary of Bangladesh and assured full cooperation from the Bangladesh Supreme Court in this regard, according to the press release.