CJ assigns 22 HC benches to dispose of 10,385 cases

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has assigned 22 High Court benches for disposing of 10,385 long-pending cases filed before the year of 2000 on priority basis in order to reduce the backlog of pending cases.

Around 5.9 lakh cases are now pending with the HC, said Supreme Court sources.

The HC benches will start hearing of the old cases filed before 2000 from tomorrow, High Court Division's Registrar Md Habibur Rahman Siddiquee told The Daily Star last night.

He said the chief justice took the decision on Thursday following a recommendation from the Judges' Committee for High Court Division.

The committee, headed by Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, a judge of the Appellate Division of the SC, placed the recommendation before the chief justice last week, he said.