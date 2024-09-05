CJ to address lower court judges on Sept 21

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed will address the lower court judges of the country on September 21.

All the lower court judges have been directed to attend the event at the inner garden of the main building of the Supreme Court at 10:00am on September 21, reads a notification issued by the law ministry today.

The chief justice will outline a roadmap for the judiciary, reads another notification issued by the Supreme Court administration .

According to the law ministry, all judicial officers have been directed to attend the event after handing their responsibilities over to a senior judicial magistrate or a metropolitan magistrate designated by the chief judicial magistrate or chief metropolitan magistrate, the notification reads.