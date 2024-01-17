Civil society demands release of arrestees

A section of teachers, along with guardians of school students, formed a human chain yesterday in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh, demanding the unconditional release of those who were arrested for protesting against the new national curriculum.

The programme was titled "Concerned Guardian, Teacher, and Civil Society".

At the programme, economist Anu Muhammad urged the government to give unconditional release to all arrestees and withdraw all cases against them immediately.

"It is difficult to understand why the government is deciding on a new curriculum within a short time. And why did they arrest those who talked against the curriculum?" he said.

"It is one of the responsibilities of the government to accept dissenting opinions. Rather, they assaulted guardians and teachers who were against the curriculum. Then who will talk about the new curriculum?" he added.

Jagannath University teacher Nasir Uddin Ahmed said, "The new curriculum policy will reduce the competence of students."