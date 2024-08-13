Civil, police admin in Tangail vow to keep law and order situation peaceful

Tangail's civil and police administrations in a view exchange meeting today vowed to keep the law and order situation peaceful in the district at any cost.

The meeting was held with all walks of life at the conference room of Tangail deputy commissioner (DC) office with DC Kaiserul Islam in the chair, reports our local correspondent.

Representatives from different socio-cultural organisations, leaders of different political parties, including BNP, Jatiya Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Hefazat e Islam, Khelafat Majlish, Islami Shashantantra Andolon and coordinators from Anti-Discrimination Student Movement took part in the meeting.

After the meeting, Tangail district BNP President Hasanuzzamil Shahin told this correspondent that they demanded the trial of all killings during the quota reform movement, recovering illegal arms and arrest of culprits and criminals.

DC Md Kaiserul Islam said a consensus was made in the meeting to take all kinds of measures to keep the law and order peaceful in the district.

Md Golam Sabur, superintendent of Tangail police, also spoke at the meeting.