Civil admin still without direction

From rural areas to the secretariat, the civil administration officials have been directionless in the absence of a government since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's departure on Monday.

The secretariat, usually abuzz with officials and visitors, looked almost deserted for the last two days as very few officials went to work and visitors were not allowed.

Most of the secretaries and other senior officials were absent and some even switched off their phones, leaving the junior officers in the dark and badly affecting the chain of command.

"This has led to the collapse of civil administration across the country," a secretary told this correspondent over the phone.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossian, Public Security Division Secretary Jahangir Alam and Senior Secretary of the Security Services Division Mashiur Rahman, and Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhter, did not attend office, said sources.

Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, senior secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, was found at his office.

"We are in a special situation. We are working to overcome this. We hope everything will be normal soon," he told The Daily Star.

"Even though there is no government, the President is there. We are carrying out some important tasks. Soon, there will be no administrative vacuum," he added.

Some officials said that they were feeling insecure because of the attacks on important government structures. Secretariat buildings have offices of at least 45 ministries and divisions.

Many had said they did not know offices would reopen on Tuesday. The government on Sunday, when Hasina was the prime minister, announced that all offices would be closed for the three following days.

Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman on Monday afternoon announced on TV that the offices would reopen the next day. But very few went to work on Tuesday and left shortly after midday.

The situation improved ever so slightly yesterday.

Most of the officers present at the secretariat said they felt that they had been deprived of promotions over the last 15 years.

Witnesses said many held a meeting at the library room of the public administration ministry and expressed anger at their colleagues who they thought had enjoyed undue benefits.

ADMINISTRATION WITHOUT GUARDIANS

Administration officials in the districts are hardly getting any direction from top bureaucrats.

"The field administration officials feel like orphans. Even the former IGP, who went into hiding, gave direction to the police force in a video message. But there was no such message for us, not even from the cabinet division," said the deputy commissioner of a district in Mymensingh division.

The officer added that DCs across the country were shocked that no one even asked how they were doing even after their officers were vandalised.

The residence of Mymensingh DC, and many offices of upazila nirbahi officers and assistant commissioners were vandalised in Cumilla, Bhola, Sunamganj, Narsingdi and Chuadanga, officials said.

A secretary said the void in general administration leadership was unprecedented. "These top officials only thought about their own safety, setting a bad example."

An employee of the Mymensingh DC office said, "We have never heard of the general administration falling apart like this."

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain did not pick up the phone.

Senior Secretary Mezbah said, "We talked with all the divisional commissioners and are taking information from the field officials."