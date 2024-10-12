A city stuck in gridlock

Barishal’s traffic woes deepen as illegal vehicles overrun roads

The rising number of illegal vehicles has become a growing menace in Barishal city, with no enforcement drives conducted against them in the past two months.

As such, all roads and lanes across the city's 58 square km area have been witnessing severe gridlocks.

City dwellers have called upon authorities for immediate steps to increase traffic vigilance and drive against such vehicles.

According to the Transport Division of Barishal City Corporation, around 5,000 battery-run three-wheelers were issued licenses, alongside 12,000 paddle-run rickshaws and 2,500 easy-bikes already plying the city roads.

However, the number of these battery-run three-wheelers is far more than those issued licenses, said Kazi Mizanur Rahman, a city dweller.

"The important thoroughfares within the city, including Nazir Pole Intersection, Rupatali, Sagardi Bus Stand, and Choumatha Intersection, have been witnessing severe gridlocks daily due to huge number of three-wheelers," said Manabendra Batabayel, another resident.

Ibrahim, a rickshaw puller, said battery-run rickshaws ply the Sadar Road in hundreds even though it is not permitted there, and yet traffic police personnel pay no attention to this menace.

Sources at Traffic Division of Barishal Metropolitan Police informed 1,594 illegal vehicles were seized and 2,379 cases were lodged in June and July alone, and Tk 76 lakh was collected as fines. However, the drives remained suspended in August and September.

"Some of our operations remained suspended due to the change in situation," said Saddam Hossain, in-charge of BMP's Traffic Division.

"About 12,000 vehicles are impounded every year in Barishal city over irregularities, including around 30 percent illegal vehicles, and around Tk 3 crore is collected in fines. In last two months, the fine collection decreased significantly," he added.

Contacted, Runa Laila, additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic), acknowledged that traffic operations are lagging at present.

"Hopefully we will soon resume the activities, including drives against illegal vehicles," she added.