City dwellers suffer for delay in drainage work

People struggle to cross the Saheb Ali Road as the street has been dug up for drainage development work, leaving it almost unusable. Photo: Star

The delay in construction of the drainage system in Mymensingh city is causing immense suffering to thousands of commuters and pedestrians for the last couple of months.

The slow-paced work, stretching from Alexandra Castle to Boundary Road area, shows no end to people's misery, making it hard for locals to live or continue their businesses due to construction materials lying scattered in the project site.

Although the work was scheduled to be completed by August last year and later rescheduled till December the same year, it has not been completed so far, multiplying sufferings of the city dwellers, Chief Engineer at Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) Mohammad Rafiqul Islam Miah said.

Currently, the construction work is going on at Saheb Ali Road in Natun Bazar area, one of the important intersections of the city, leading to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital and Mashkanda Inter District Bus Stand.

As a result, movement of all modes of vehicles is completely suspended through the road, locals said.

Even ambulances have to carry critical patients through alternative Ganginarpar area, which requires more time due to frequent traffic jam, driver Arman Mia said.

The important road also connects several schools, colleges, government offices, Judge Court and two archaeological sites -- Shashi Lodge and Alexandra Castle.

As part of the work, the construction firm Faridpur Jannat Construction has now dug up Saheb Ali Road and piled the earth on the street, narrowing the existing road.

Locals said the work for setting up ring culverts at Saheb Ali Road has been going on for over two months now, but a very little progress has been noticed so far.

Lack of proper monitoring by the MCC authorities is one of the major reasons behind the unexpected delay, they alleged.

While talking, a section of local traders said the delay in drainage work has put them in serious trouble as customers cannot even move freely and visit their shops easily.

Advocate Shibbir Ahmed Liton, secretary of Mymensingh Paribesh Rokkha O Unnayan Andolon, said as the city has been witnessing an increase in number of populations in the last couple of years, delay in such development work lingers public sufferings, he added.

Denying allegation of negligence in monitoring, MCC Chief Engineer Rafiqul Islam said the work would be completed by March this year.