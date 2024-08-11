City dwellers suffer after 31mm rain in Ctg

After a 31-millimetres rain flooded many low lying areas of the of Chattogram port city, commuters have been suffering due to lack of vehicles on roads this morning.

Chattogram Met Office recorded 31.4 mm rain in the three hours -- from 6am to 9am -- today, said Meteorologist Mizanur Rahaman.

While visiting different areas, our correspondent found that due to the limited availability of vehicles in the low-lying areas of the city due to waterlogging, residents are facing difficulties to reach their destinations.

Commuters from GEC, Katalganj and Chawkbazar areas had to wade through water to reach their destinations.

Nizam Uddin from Katalganj area reached at Agrabad after walking one kilometer due to vehicle shortage.

"I was forced to travel from Muradpur to my destination avoiding the regular road Chawkbazar to Agrabad to avoid sufferings on waterlogged roads," he said.

Besides, many vehicles have been stranded in many busy intersections in the city due to traffic jams following waterlogging.