City corporations owe Rajuk Tk 302cr

Forty years ago, Dhaka City Corporation bought the Gulshan Shopping Complex Market from Rajuk for Tk 6.45 crore. The market now falls under the jurisdiction of Dhaka North City Corporation.

Despite numerous benefits enjoyed by the market shops over the years, the city corporation has never paid Rajuk for it. This is not an isolated case, as Rajuk sold a total of nine markets to Dhaka City Corporation for Tk 27.37 crore in 1983.

Rajuk says it now owes more than Tk 302 crore (including interests) from Dhaka North and South city corporations.

This information comes from an audit report of Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh (CAG) on Rajuk for the financial year 2018-19.

This newspaper has recently obtained a copy of the report.

Despite numerous letters from Rajuk urging the city corporations to settle the outstanding amount, there has been no resolution to date.

Rajuk sources reveal that the markets under DNCC include Gulshan South Market (Tk 6.45 crore), Gulshan North DIT Market (Tk 3.83 crore), Gulshan Kancha Bazar Market (Tk 3.32 crore), and two Karwan Bazar Market Complexes (Tk 6.98 crore).

The markets under DSCC include DIT Super (Sakura) Market (Tk 64.76 lakh), Victoria DIT Market (Tk 6.66 lakh), Municipal Street DIT Market (Tk 36.69 lakh), Badamtoli Ghat DIT Market (Tk 39.07 lakh), and Nawab Yusuf Market (Tk 5.30 crore).

The market value of these establishments is way more than the aforementioned prices now, and city corporations should pay Rajuk in accordance with it, said Rajuk sources.

Since the purchase in 1983, all the revenue generated from these markets has been deposited in the city corporation's treasury. Rajuk says the total valuation of these properties, including interest and losses incurred by the organisation due to nonpayment by city corporations, is currently Tk 302,78,88,886, to be exact.

Rajuk's director (Finance and Accounts), Abu Kawser Mallick, told The Daily Star, "We have repeatedly written to the two city corporations, but they have not answered us properly. We called meetings many times, but none of them came."

"Considering a 12 percent annual interest rate per year since 1983, the accumulated sum now exceeds Tk 302 crore. If we factor in the current market valuation, the total is expected to surpass Tk 1000 crore," he added.

Meanwhile, high-ups of the two city corporations say they'll settle the payments soon.

DNCC Chief Executive Officer Selim Reza said, "If we owe Rajuk money and if their demand is fair, we'll surely pay them."

DSCC CEO Mizanur Rahman said, "I have ordered the department concerned to look into the matter. Appropriate action will be taken after getting the details."