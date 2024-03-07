City corporations to get Tk 40cr: LGRD minister

City corporations have been allocated Tk 40 crore under the Annual Development Programme to tackle dengue in this fiscal year, Md Tazul Islam, local government, rural development, and cooperatives minister, said yesterday.

Of the money, Tk 32 crore has been kept for combating dengue and strengthening cleanliness activities, and Tk 8 crore for publicity and advertisement expenses, he said while talking to reporters after a session of the deputy commissioners' conference in Dhaka.

At the same time, he said the DCs have been instructed to raise public awareness against dengue.

"Ninety percent of the measures to prevent dengue depend on awareness; the other 10 percent can be done by technology or using insecticide."