Cigarettes, banned face cream seized at Ctg airport

Authorities from the intelligence agency and customs department have seized 190 cartons of cigarettes and a banned face cream from the luggage of two passengers at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

The items were confiscated after a US-Bangla Airlines flight from from Abu Dhabi landed at the airport around 6:00am today, according to Engineer Md Ibrahim Khalil, public relations officer at the airport.

The passengers, Nur Nabi and Md Mizanur Rahman, were intercepted by customs officials and intelligence personnel after passing through immigration and attempting to exit via the green channel with their baggage.

Upon searching their luggage, officials recovered 190 cartons of "Platinum" brand cigarettes and banned "Dew" cream, the airport official said.

However, the two passengers were released after submitting a written undertaking, he added.