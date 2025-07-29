Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Chattogram
Tue Jul 29, 2025 12:21 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 03:04 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Cigarettes, banned face cream seized at Ctg airport

Tue Jul 29, 2025 12:21 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 03:04 PM
Staff Correspondent, Chattogram
Tue Jul 29, 2025 12:21 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 03:04 PM
Photo: Collected

Authorities from the intelligence agency and customs department have seized 190 cartons of cigarettes and a banned face cream from the luggage of two passengers at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

The items were confiscated after a US-Bangla Airlines flight from from Abu Dhabi landed at the airport around 6:00am today, according to Engineer Md Ibrahim Khalil, public relations officer at the airport.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The passengers, Nur Nabi and Md Mizanur Rahman, were intercepted by customs officials and intelligence personnel after passing through immigration and attempting to exit via the green channel with their baggage.

Upon searching their luggage, officials recovered 190 cartons of "Platinum" brand cigarettes and banned "Dew" cream, the airport official said.

However, the two passengers were released after submitting a written undertaking, he added.

Related topic:
Cigarette smuggling in BangladeshBanned face cream
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

1.25cr cigarettes seized in Ctg

Declared as oranges to evade tax, 1.25cr cigarettes seized in Ctg

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সচিব বিদেশ সফর শেষে ফিরবেন ৩ আগস্ট, অবসর ৪ আগস্ট

‘জ্যেষ্ঠ কর্মকর্তারা যখন এমন আচরণ করেন, তখন পুরো প্রশাসনের জন্যই বিষয়টি লজ্জার হয়ে দাঁড়ায়।’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গুলশানে চাঁদাবাজি: রিয়াদের বাসা থেকে ২ কোটি ২৫ লাখ টাকার চেক জব্দ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে