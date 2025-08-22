CID sues Al-Aqaba Cooperative directors

The Criminal Investigation Department has filed a case against the directors of Al-Aqaba Multipurpose Cooperative Society for allegedly embezzling nearly Tk 400 crore from customers. The case has been filed under the Money Laundering Act.

In a press release yesterday, CID special superintendent of Police (Media) Jasim Uddin Khan confirmed that the cooperative lured customers by promising higher profits than banks and collected substantial amounts of money through deceitful means.

According to the press release, the cooperatives operated under registrations from the Madarganj Upazila Cooperative Office in Jamalpur and carried out banking activities under different cooperative banners.

Among them, Al-Aqaba Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited of Madarganj is notable for attracting customers from Jamalpur and surrounding districts by offering high short-term returns.

The CID statement mentioned that the cooperative reportedly collected funds from around 13,000 to 14,000 customers, promising monthly returns of Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,500 per lakh.

Initially, limited payments were made to maintain credibility, but later the cooperative stopped payouts. The owners and officials then locked the offices and went into hiding.

"Investigations revealed that the directors embezzled nearly Tk 400 crore and laundered the money by purchasing properties under their own names, reportedly generating 3,113 decimals of land in assets.

"These acquisitions include an auto brick kiln under the name Alpha Auto Bricks, a garment factory named Alpha Dresswear, and nine plots in the Basundhara Residential Project under the names Alpha Developer and Alpha Dresswear. Other properties are located across Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, and Jamalpur districts," the statement said.