Chunnu sacked as JP secretary general, Shamim Patwary appointed

Jatiya Party presidium member Shamim Haider Patwary has been appointed as the party's secretary general, replacing Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

JP Chairman GM Quader gave the appointment today, exercising his power in line with the party's charter, said Khandaker Delwar Jalali, press secretary to the chairman of Jatiya Party, in a message.

Chunnu's comment on this issue could not be obtained as his mobile phone was found switched off.

Relations between GM Quader and Chunnu deteriorated recently as he spoke against the arbitrary power of the party chairman through which he can appoint or dismiss anyone from the party.

According to the section 20/1/Ka of the JP charter, the JP chairperson is empowered to make any decision unilaterally.

Chunnu was made the party's secretary general in 2021.