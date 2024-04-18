Chuadanga logs highest temperature so far this yr

The highest temperature of the year so far was recorded at 40.7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga yesterday afternoon.

It was recorded around 3:00pm, Jaminur Rahman, in-charge of the district's Weather Observatory, told our local correspondent, adding that the severe heatwave is likely to continue.

Aminur Rahman, 45, a local van puller said, "People are not being able to come out of their houses today [yesterday] due to the extreme heat, resulting in losses in our daily incomes. I am not being able to earn enough for my family due to the heatwave."

According to the Met office, a severe heatwave has been sweeping over Chuadanga and Bagerhat while a mild to moderate heatwave is occurring over Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, along with parts of Khulna.

The severity may ease in some other places, according to a Met office forecast issued for 72 hours from 9:00am yesterday.

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, with hails at isolated places, said a regular bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.