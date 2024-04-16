CHTC calls for protection of civilians amid tension

The Chittagong Hill Tracts Commission called for civilians to be protected amid the escalating tensions in the hill tracts region.

In a statement sent to the media, the commission said they are deeply concerned about the escalating tensions in Bandarban and added that they stem from the prolonged non-implementation of the CHT Accord, even 25 years after its signing.

"The longer the government delays implementation, the more complex the human rights and political situation in CHT will become," they said.

The commission's statement was signed by Advocate Sultana Kamal.

"On April 2 and 3, 2023, the Kuki-Chin National Front [KNF] carried out a series of bank robberies in Ruma and Thanchi upazila of Bandarban. They also attacked police forces, bank security guards, and Ansar members, while looting firearms. The CHTC strongly condemns these criminal acts by the KNF, especially since they occurred less than a month after the 2nd round of peace talks held between KNF and the 'Peace Committee', led by Bandarban Hill District Council's Chairman, Kya Shew Hla," said the commission.

It said that a retaliatory military operation has been launched by the military against the KNF, but that civilians are being harmed.

"Reports have emerged that many of the arrestees are innocent civilians, including pregnant women, students, teachers, and government employees from the Bawm community. There are also reports of restrictions being imposed on Jumma residents of Ruma, Thanchi, Rwangchari, and Chimbuk, including limits on their rice purchases to a maximum of 5 kilos, aimed at disrupting KNF's supplies," said the statement.

"The commission strongly denounces the indiscriminate arrests and collective punishment of the entire Bawm community due to the actions of a few KNF members and demands the immediate release and protection of innocent civilians," said the statement.

The commission urged that the CHT Accord must be upheld. They demanded constructive dialogue and also said that the recent escalations in the hills are allegedly "sponsored proxy conflicts".

"There have been even allegations that the creation of KNF is part of a 'divide and rule' policy to maintain unrest in CHT by a vested interest group . Further, reports have surfaced regarding a newly formed armed group in CHT known as the Marma Nationalist Party (MNP), allegedly sponsored by the same vested group that backed the inception of KNF . The CHTC has repeatedly voiced concerns about the support provided to such armed groups by this vested group to hinder the implementation of the CHT Accord and to create unrest in CHT by destabilising harmony among the indigenous groups," said the commission in its statement.

"The government must identify and take action against vested groups that sponsor armed vigilante groups like KNF and MNP," it demanded.

Furthermore, they said, "Security forces must cease collective punishment against Bawm civilians, halt human rights violations, and release innocent civilians immediately."

They also urged KNF to resume peace dialogue with the peace committee, cease criminal activities, and return to normalcy to preserve peace in the CHT.