CHT peace accord: Govt working to resolve challenges

Says foreign adviser

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain yesterday said the government has identified several challenges in implementing the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord and is working to resolve them.

"We tried to resolve the simpler issues and explored ways to tackle the more complex ones. The main focus was on finding practical solutions," said Touhid, also the convener of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Accord Implementation and Monitoring Committee.

"This was my first meeting with the committee. The discussion was held in a sincere and cordial atmosphere. There's much to learn and understand," he told reporters after the meeting, at the Parbatya Chattagram Unnayan Board Rest House in Rangamati.

The meeting was the first of the CHT Accord Implementation and Monitoring Committee, formed by the current interim government.

It began around 10:30am at the rest house in the Bhedbhedi area of Rangamati town.

Also speaking to reporters, CHT Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma said, "This meeting is an important step towards ensuring peace, security, and development for the people of the Chittagong Hill Tracts."

He said the government believes that if all parties work together sincerely, lasting peace and development in the hill tracts is possible, said a press release.

"The committee will identify the challenges to implementation, make recommendations to relevant ministries and departments, and form sub-committees if needed, to move things forward," the adviser added.

Committee members said the interim government has given top priority to the implementation of the CHT Accord. As part of this commitment, the committee was reconstituted on January 12 this year, following a request from the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS).

Touhid Hossain was appointed as the convener.

Yesterday's meeting included in-depth discussions on land disputes and other issues under the framework of the accord.

Leaders present stressed the need to prioritise land issues and implement the core components of the agreement while shaping the committee's future action plan.

The meeting concluded with a decision to begin the committee's work immediately and to ensure regular monitoring and review to accelerate the implementation process.

The other committee members include CHT Regional Council Chairman Jyotirindra Bodhipriya Larma (Santu Larma); CHT Refugee Taskforce Chairman Sudatta Chakma; CHT Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma; Joint Secretary of the CHT Affairs Ministry Kankan Chakma; Deputy Secretaries Mangal Chandra Pal and Shamsul Haque; and CHT Regional Council Member Gautam Chakma.