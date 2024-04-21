CHT peace accord: 65 out of 72 provisions fully implemented

Bangladesh tells UN

Bangladesh has told the United Nations that the ethnic communities of Chattogram Hill Tracts region have been engaged in the country's mainstream development through the CHT Peace Accord signed in 1997.

The accord had also ended decades old conflicts in the region, said Md Mashiur Rahman NDC, secretary to the CHT affairs ministry, while addressing the 23rd session of the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII) in New York on Friday.

"Implementation of the Peace Accord's provisions is ongoing through an inclusive and participatory process. So far, 65 of the total 72 provisions have been fully implemented, three have been implemented partially and four are under implementation," he said.

Mashiur also informed the UNPFII about the government initiatives for development of the region's ethnic communities and preserving their unique traditions and cultures, as well as steps towards ensuring security, environmental balance, digital land management and overall development in the CHT, according to a statement of the Bangladesh's Permanent Mission to the UN.

The UNPFII's 23rd session began on April 15 and will continue till April 26.

Mashiur is leading the Bangladesh delegation.