This Christmas, we stand in solidarity with Palestinian Christians: Momen

Terming Christmas a "time for celebration", reflection, and unity, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said today that the celebration serves as a reminder of the universal values of love, compassion, and unity that bind people together.

"It brings together people of diverse backgrounds in the spirit of love and understanding. In extending our heartfelt wishes to the Christian community around the world, we are reminded of the significance of peace and compassion during this festive season," he said in a message.

In recognising the significance of this occasion, Momen said the poignant reality faced by Christians in Palestine cannot be ignored.

The West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza are home to an estimated 50,000 Christian Palestinians, as noted in the US State Department's international religious freedom report for 2022.

"This Christmas, we stand in solidarity with the Palestinian Christians, acknowledging the unique challenges they navigate. Our thoughts are with them during this season, and we extend our deepest sympathies," Momen said.

"As we commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, let us draw inspiration from his teachings of love and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas guide us towards a world where understanding and unity prevail," he said.

"In the face of adversity, may the light of hope illuminate our path and encourage positive change. May the spirit of Christmas inspire us to reach out to those in need, extend a helping hand, and sow the seeds of hope," Momen mentioned.

"As we embrace the festive season, characterised by joy and goodwill, it is my privilege to convey our sincere wishes for a Merry Christmas to the Christian community worldwide. Wishing you and your loved ones a Christmas filled with joy, peace, and goodwill," the foreign minister said.