Christmas today

DAY OF MERRIMENT … The Holy Rosary Church in the capital’s Tejgaon was all lit up and decorated yesterday evening, as preparations were underway for the mass to welcome Christmas day today. PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

Christmas, the biggest religious festival of the Christian community, will be celebrated in the country, as elsewhere across the world, today to commemorate the birth of their lord and saviour, Jesus Christ.

Christmas is the celebration of rebirth, a new beginning, forgiveness and peace, and a renewed relationship with God and human beings.

Decoration of Christmas trees with colourful lights, special prayers, distribution of gifts among children, and exchange of pleasantries are the main features of the day's festivities.

Christmas carols and hymns will be sung before and after the prayer sessions at the churches on the day.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion.

The President will host a reception at Bangabhaban on the occasion.

The Archbishop of Bangladesh, ambassadors and representatives from different foreign missions, distinguished members of the Christian community, religious leaders, and professionals will join the reception.

A group of singers will perform Christmas carols at the reception.

Later, President Shahabuddin will cut a Christmas cake with members of the Christian community.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar, and private TV channels and radio stations will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.

The day is a public holiday. The national dailies will publish special articles marking Christmas.

In his message, President Shahabuddin said, "People of all religions perform their religious rituals freely. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamt of building a non-communal Bangladesh."

The President called upon all to work together to materialise the dream of the Father of the Nation and build a happy, prosperous and 'Smart Bangladesh' declared by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina, in her message, said, "One of the goals of Jesus Christ was to establish justice and peace in the world…Christ had sacrificed himself for the endangered and starving people, and he remains immortal in history," she mentioned.

She also called upon all to work together to build a 'Smart Bangladesh' to build a hunger-poverty-free, non-communal 'Sonar Bangladesh' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.