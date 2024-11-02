Christian Lekhok Forum gets new executive committee

A new executive committee has been elected to lead the Bangladesh Christian Lekhok (Writers') Forum for the next three years.

The election of the 13-member new executive committee was held at Mother Teresa Bhaban in Tejgaon, Dhaka on Friday.

Amal Milton Rozario has been elected as president and Rock Ronald Rozario has become the general secretary, according to a statement of the forum.

Other elected panel members include Pius Serao (vice president), Helen Kapali (vice president), Jennyviev Rozario (assistant secretary), Himel Rozario (treasurer), Justin Gomes (publications secretary), Shovon Paul Cruze (organising secretary), Shipra Gomes (religious affairs secretary), Gilbert Gomes (international relations secretary), and elected members Mala Rebeiro, Bijoy Manuel D Pares, and Pauline Francis.

"I hope those who have been elected in the election will create a stir. Let intellectual practices be the core," said Father Augustine Bulbul Rebeiro, editor of the Weekly Pratibeshi, after the election results were published.

"The members have trusted us and elected us. We will not let them down," said Amal Milton Rozario.

"This victory is for all Christian writers. I hope everyone will extend their helping hands as partners in the new journey," said Rock Ronald Rozario.

Bangladesh Christian Lekhok Forum is the only national forum for writers from Christian community in the country founded in 1997.