Chittaranjan Das the palm tree planter of Jashore

When everyone else runs for cover from the scorching sun, 67-year-old Chittaranjan Das can be seen tending to palm trees on his broken bicycle. Neither scorching heat, torrential rains, nor biting cold can deter him from his mission.

For 16 years, he has dedicated his life to greening the roadsides of Jashore.

In 2008, Chittaranjan developed a passion for planting trees. Since then, he has planted at least 2,88,000 palm trees along 42 roads in the Abhaynagar and Manirampur upazilas, and Nayapara municipal area.

He has also planted 56,000 date palm seeds. His efforts earned him respect and recognition throughout the country.

"It's wonderful to see people resting in the shade of palm trees, farmers eating rice, or pedestrians seeking shelter during sunny days or storms," Chittaranjan told this newspaper recently.

Every morning, Chittaranjan leaves the house armed with sticks, water bottles, and spades. He removes weeds, adds soil to the base of trees during the rain, and encourages villagers to protect the palm trees.

Road renovations, local damage, and waterlogging have all resulted in the destruction of numerous trees. Some vendors even trim the leaves of small trees to make hand fans. But Chittaranjan does not give up. "When I see different species of birds, especially Babui, nesting in the trees, I cannot hold back my tears," exclaimed a passionate Chittaranjan.

"I enjoy watching the villagers pick ripe palm fruit or eat unripe palm," he added.

Chittaranjan's voyage commenced on a rainy day in 2008, He saw a man reading a newspaper, which featured an image of a palm tree, while seated in a tea shop. Even though he could not read, the man with the newspaper explained that an American scientist had said palm trees weaken lightning. This gave Chittaranjan the idea to plant palm trees in the surrounding villages to shield them from lightning strikes.

After collecting thousands of seeds, he planted them along the Dhopadi-Mashiahati road. He planted roughly 2,500 seeds in his first year. His activities now encompass other districts in addition to Jashore. He planted 10,000 palm seeds in Kasba, Brahmanbaria, and Kaukhali in Pirojpur, just last year.

In 2023, two expatriates from Kasba in Brahmanbaria and Kawkhali in Pirojpur, showed their appreciation for his work by donating a total of Tk 40,000 and Tk 20,000 each through the local upazila administration.

Chittaranjan was overjoyed to receive this award, as it was his first. He used half of the prize money and Tk 30,000 of his own money to purchase Tk 50,000 worth of palm tree fruits and leaves. He is planning to buy another Tk 20,000 worth of seeds this year.

As farming is not enough to support his family of five, Chittaranjan sometimes sells trees to add to his income.

Sundali Union Parishad Chairman Bikash Roy Kapil said,"A noble-minded person like him is rare in this day and age."

"He planted numerous palm trees that are now standing tall. It would be beneficial if he received government sponsorship," he added.

Chittaranjan's passion continues to burn and he remains focused on his mission. "I can't sit idle at home. I will keep working for as long as I live," he says.