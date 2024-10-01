Chittagong University urges Bangladesh Railway to launch new shuttle trains

In a packed shuttle train of Chittagong University, two students sit at the door. Many others have to travel in the same way, and also on the rooftop, as the capacity of the trains is well exceeded by the number of students. File Photo

Authorities of the Chittagong University (CU) urged Bangladesh Railway (BR) to launch a pair of new trains between their campus and the port city, to reduce the students' suffering.

"We sent a proposal letter to the general manager of the BR eastern zone to take steps in this matter," confirmed Tanver Mohammed Haider Arif, proctor of CU.

They assured us verbally that they will launch a pair of the trains on this track soon, the proctor added.

Contacted, Nazmul Islam, general manager of the BR eastern zone, told our Chattogram correspondent that they got a request from the university authorities.

The GM said they are planning to increase two trips with existing racks.

"But the start, arrival and departure schedule are yet to be fixed for the train," he added.

BR currently operates two trains on the 22km track. The trains run at least 15 times on this track every day, transporting thousands of students.

BR earlier operated a DEMU (diesel–electric multiple unit) train on this route. But the DEMU service was closed due to technical glitch.