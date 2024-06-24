Chinese Minister Liu Jianchao in Dhaka

Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Liu Jianchao is visiting Bangladesh to discuss issues of mutual interest between Bangladesh and China.

He arrived in Dhaka on Saturday on a four-day official visit, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB.

The chinese minister will meet President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today, said the official.

The trip is seen as part of regular exchanges of high-level visits, but the forthcoming visit of Hasina to China is likely to be discussed, said ministry sources.