Chinese ambassador seeks security for 9,000 citizens living in Bangladesh

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen today sought security of around 9,000 Chinese citizens living different placed across the country.

The ambassador made the calls during a courtesy meeting with the Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury at the secretariat.

Adviser Jahangir later disclosed the updates while addressing reporters.

"It was our first courtesy meeting with him," said the adviser.

Jahangir said, "There are around 9,000 Chinese nationals in Bangladesh. The ambassador has asked us for their safety. We told them that we would definitely help as much as need."

During the meeting, he added, "We have raised an issue. As you [journalists] all know, many of our districts have been affected by floods. We have requested them [China] for the help they can give us in this regard."