Chinese ambassador pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

After laying the wreath, the ambassador stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the revered memory of the Father of the Nation.

Afterwards, he offered prayers, seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, and the other martyrs who sacrificed their lives on the fateful day of August 15, 1975.

The ambassador also signed the visitors' book at the Tungipara Mausoleum Complex.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kazi Mahbubul Alam, Superintendent of Police Al-Beli Afifa, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md Golam Kabir, Tungipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Moinul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Tungipara Police Station Khandkar Aminur Rahman and other officials of Chinese Embassy in Dhaka, among others, were present.