China working with Myanmar on ceasefire in Rakhine

Says Ambassador Yao

China is working with Myanmar to have another ceasefire in Rakhine State, so that the Rohingya repatriation process can start soon, said the country's Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen.

"Repatriation issue is something we discussed quite deeply. We understand, we will now face difficult days. But we need to be confident," he told reporters after his meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at the ministry yesterday.

The ambassador recalled that they saw a China-mediated ceasefire in the past in Rakhine State.

Yao reiterated China's stance that repatriation is the only means to have a sustainable solution to the crisis.

The foreign minister thanked China for helping the repatriation process.

Hasan referred to the existing trade deficit and requested China to import more from Bangladesh.

Yao informed China is taking necessary steps in this regard, specially the import of items like jute and jute goods, leather, meat and sea-food.

China is also expecting to complete their internal process to start importing Bangladeshi mangoes by the second half of this year.