China visit ‘successful’

Says Fakhrul, lauds Xi for its progress

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said China's progress under the leadership of President Xi Jinping will not only benefit Bangladesh but also play an important role in maintaining global balance.

He was speaking with reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport last night upon his return from China after a five-day visit.

"We are amazed that China, just within a few years, has reached an extremely high level with all its economic, social, and political strength," Fakhrul said.

The nine-member BNP delegation landed in Dhaka around 10:40pm. The trip was made at the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Calling the visit "extremely successful", Fakhrul said the BNP delegation had an excellent meeting with CPC leaders.

He added that the CPC invited BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and expressed satisfaction with his leadership.

Fakhrul said the BNP too invited the CPC to visit Bangladesh, and it accepted the invitation.

The BNP leader further said that both parties discussed signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a two-year political dialogue.

The other delegates are BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, and Selima Rahman, BNP chairperson's advisers Zahir Uddin Swapan, Ismail Zabiullah, and Prof Sukomal Barua, media cell convener Moudud Hossain Alamgir Pavel, and BNP chairperson's personal secretary ABM Abdus Sattar.