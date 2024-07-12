China supports Bangladesh’s plan

Says joint statement

China has supported Bangladesh's plan to implement the Southern Integrated Development Initiatives (SIDI) under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative to help this region achieve balanced and sustainable development.

Chinese enterprises will be encouraged to take an active part in the construction of subways, metro rail and roads, oil and gas exploration, hospitals and water resources and sewage management projects in Bangladesh in a proper way, according to a joint statement issued after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's July 8-10 official visit to Beijing.

Bangladesh and China will accelerate existing cooperation projects, continue to expand areas of cooperation, and work towards more fruitful outcomes in practical cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to advance projects such as the Burn Unit in Chattogram Medical College Hospital, the No. 6 Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge Renovation, the No. 9 Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge and the National Emergency Operation Center in Bangladesh.

The Chinese side will continue to provide support for training programmes on human resources development of Bangladesh under the framework of "China Aid".

The two sides agreed to step up experience sharing on development planning and economic development policies, and further deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation under the principle of planning together, building together and benefiting together.

Bangladesh and China also have agreed to enhance cooperation in financial regulation, and encouraged increased use of local currency settlement in bilateral trade.

China has also expressed its support to continue the zero-tariff treatment on 98 percent of taxable items to Bangladesh for a transitional period beyond 2026 when Bangladesh will graduate from LDC status, according to the joint statement.

'Rohingya repatriation the only solution'

China has pledged to continue to provide support to the "best of its abilities, including providing a platform for dialogue" to help achieve early repatriation of the displaced people to Myanmar.

The two sides shared the view that early repatriation is the only way to resolve the issue concerning the displaced people from Rakhine State of Myanmar, who have taken shelter in Bangladesh, according to the joint statement.

The two sides called on all parties in Myanmar to bridge their differences through dialogue and consultation and underscored the cessation of hostilities in Rakhine State as soon as possible.