China reaffirms commitment to Rohingya repatriation, urges Bangladesh-Myanmar consensus

Ambassador highlights urgent need for ceasefire and international support

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen today reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to facilitating the repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar, insisting that China has never been a bystander in addressing the crisis.

Speaking at Thematic Session 3 of the international conference "Stakeholders' Dialogue: Takeaways to the High-Level Conference on Rohingya Situation", Yao thanked the Bangladesh government for organising the dialogue.

"The displaced people from Rakhine state have increasingly become a heavy burden on Bangladesh's social stability and economic development, severely affecting Bangladesh-Myanmar relations and regional peace," he said, noting that more than 1.2 million people have fled to Bangladesh since the conflict began.

"Bangladesh has demonstrated extraordinary humanitarian spirit, making enormous sacrifices to provide shelter. The international community should commend these efforts."

Reiterating China's position, Yao said repatriation is the only solution.

"The international community is still far from consensus. Both Bangladesh and Myanmar uphold repatriation, while some stakeholders oppose it. A broad consensus must be built, and all parties should work toward achieving repatriation," he said.

The ambassador stressed that any repatriation plan must be negotiated directly between Bangladesh and Myanmar.

"The international community should respect and recognise their decisions, support them to strengthen trust, and resolve differences," he added.

He also highlighted the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Rakhine state, where ongoing conflict has stalled repatriation efforts.

China has actively mediated peace talks between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army, he said.

Yao warned that international attention is waning as other global crises emerge, while aid is being reduced.

"The living conditions for displaced persons are dire. Relevant countries and international organisations must fulfil their aid commitments to prevent a more severe humanitarian crisis," he said.

Referring to past efforts, he said China convened an informal trilateral vice-ministerial meeting in April 2023 and hosted four meetings of the trilateral working group, reaching the QMIN consensus on repatriation.

Plans to return 5,000–6,000 Rohingyas by the end of 2023 were halted due to conflict and differing stakeholder views, the ambassador mentioned.

Yao also highlighted China's humanitarian contributions, including a $1.5 million hygiene kit project with UNHCR for 102,000 women and a $2 million food assistance initiative with the World Food Programme. Consultations with other UN agencies are ongoing.

"Resolving this issue requires ending hostilities, sticking to repatriation, and ensuring Bangladesh-Myanmar consensus with international support. China stands ready to continue providing assistance to promote dialogue and advance repatriation," he said.