China ready to support Bangladesh in several areas

Says Chinese minister Liu Jianchao; PM’s visit likely July 8-11

China is ready to provide support to Bangladesh in the areas of production, investment, and infrastructural development, said visiting minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Liu Jianchao yesterday.

He said the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to China, which is likely in the second week of July, will be a very fruitful one.

"I am sure that our two governments will work out a plan for collaboration between our two countries in time to come," he said after a meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at a city hotel.

Jianchao, who arrived in Dhaka on Saturday on a four-day official visit, is scheduled to meet President Mohammad Shahabuddin today.

The Chinese minister said he also touched upon some regional and international issues during his meeting with Hasan Mahmud.

Asked about the likely documents to be signed, Jianchao said they expect agreements to be signed in many areas.

He also said China will continue to play a role in pursuing a solution to the problem by working with different parties relating to the Rohingya issue.

Hasan Mahmud said he requested the Chinese leader to reduce the trade gap by increasing exports to China, including medicine, ceramic, and leather products, and increasing investment.

He also said the PM is expected to visit Beijing between July 8 and July 11, reports BSS.

"We expect that the prime minister's upcoming visit to Beijing will significantly advance the development cooperation between Bangladesh and China," he told reporters.