China ready for deeper ties with Bangladesh

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said China is ready to work with Bangladesh to expand new cooperation in a wider range of areas.

He mentioned higher levels of connectivity, renewable energy, the Blue Economy, financial stability, digital empowerment, scientific and technological innovation, agriculture and food security, poverty alleviation and sustainable development as areas of cooperation.

"With joint efforts, we will achieve common development and promote together the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," said Ambassador Yao in an article.

The ambassador said the two nations are set to embrace a historic opportunity to further elevate bilateral relations and friendly cooperation in various fields by 2025, the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Over the past 52 years since its independence, Bangladesh has always been committed to exploring the path of modernisation in line with its own national conditions, and has made commendable achievements, he said.

The ambassador said China hopes that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the new Bangladeshi government will lead the people to proceed faster and steadier on the path of national prosperity and rejuvenation.

On January 11, 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier of State Council Li Qiang sent congratulatory messages to Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as prime minister of Bangladesh.

The Chinese leaders expected that the two countries would make joint efforts to further implement the important consensus President Xi Jinping reached with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Johannesburg last August, enhance political mutual trust, promote traditional friendship, further synergise development strategies, and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, so as to uplift the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to a new height.

China and Bangladesh are both developing and populous countries at a critical stage of their respective development and revitalisation, said the ambassador.

China calls for an equal and orderly multipolar world, forging a broader international consensus, proposing more effective solutions and enhancing the practicality and guidance for building a community with a shared future for humankind.

"We advocate that the multipolar world should be equal, that is, to insist on the equality of all countries, oppose hegemony and power politics, oppose the monopoly of a few countries in international affairs, and effectively promote the democratisation of international relations," he said.