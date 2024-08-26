China pledges to strengthen ties with Bangladesh

Ambassador meets Dr Yunus, donates $20,000 for flood victims

​China said yesterday that the political changeover in Bangladesh is its internal affairs. The country has expressed its continued commitment to enhancing bilateral relations with Bangladesh.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen conveyed this message during a meeting with Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus at the State Guesthouse Jamuna.

"No matter what changes have taken place in Bangladesh, China's commitment to developing China-Bangladesh relations remains unchanged," Ambassador Yao said, according to a statement from the Chinese embassy.

He congratulated Dr Yunus on his new role and reiterated China's principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Yao emphasised China's support for Bangladesh's sovereignty, independence, and stability, and expressed Beijing's readiness to assist Bangladesh's interim government in its reform and development efforts.

He also highlighted the importance of pragmatic cooperation and the implementation of agreements between the two nations.

Dr Yunus urged China to relocate some of its solar panel factories to Bangladesh to aid in the country's green transition and boost exports.

He also called for increased imports of Bangladeshi goods to China and enhanced collaboration in technology, disaster management, education, and agriculture.

The Chief Adviser expressed hope for continued Chinese support for the Rohingya crisis and recalled his positive experiences in China, including the establishment of Yunus Centres at Chinese universities.

Ambassador Yao presented a $20,000 donation to Bangladesh's Flood Relief Fund and announced a $100,000 contribution from the Chinese Red Cross for flood-affected people.