China keen to set up industries at Mongla

Says press secretary

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam yesterday said the government has taken comprehensive plans for the development of Mongla Port as China has shown interest in setting up industries in the area.

"China has expressed interest in setting up industries at Mongla Port... the current interim government is working for the development of Khulna and the entire region," he said while exchanging views with journalists at the Khulna Deputy Commissioner's office.

Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahmed were also present.

Speaking about the upcoming national election, the press secretary said it will be the most free, fair, peaceful, neutral and participatory election in Bangladesh's history. "People will be able to cast their votes according to their own choice," he added.

Regarding closed jute mills in Khulna, Shafiqul said, "The government will nationalise those closed jute mills where schools are situated."

He expressed hope that Khulna will turn around and see significant progress within the next decade.