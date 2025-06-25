China hopes for free, fair election in Bangladesh

Says the country’s vice foreign minister during meeting with BNP

Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong yesterday expressed hope for a free and fair election in Bangladesh and conveyed its willingness to work with the country's future government.

The statement came during a meeting with a visiting Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) delegation at 11:00am (Bangladesh time).

Led by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the delegation discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation.

Fakhrul urged China to continue its support for Bangladesh in key sectors including agriculture, industry, garments, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

He also sought China's assistance in narrowing the trade gap, adopting modern technology, and providing training for Bangladeshi workers.

BNP leaders said the meeting was held in a cordial and respectful atmosphere.

This was the second day of the BNP delegation's ongoing visit to China.

The other members of the delegation include BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, and Selima Rahman; Chairperson's Advisers Zahiruddin Swapan, Ismail Zabiullah, and Professor Sukomal Barua; party media cell Convener Moudud Hossain Alamgir Pavel; and BNP Chairperson's Personal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar.