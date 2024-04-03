China committed to more investment in Bangladesh: envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen told Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that China is committed to supporting Bangladesh in playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs.

He made this commitment when he called on the prime minister at the Gono Bhaban in Dhaka today.

Yao said China is committed to encouraging more Chinese enterprises to invest in Bangladesh, strengthening people-to-people exchange and supporting Bangladesh for playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs and help achieve its "Vision 2041" and "Smart Bangladesh" at the earliest.

Ambassador Yao said China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation has been continuously deepening and practical cooperation in various fields has achieved fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples.

At present, both China and Bangladesh are at a critical stage of development and revitalisation, facing severe international situation, he said, according to a statement.

"China is willing to strengthen the exchange of experience in governance between the two countries, continue to deepen all-round cooperation with Bangladesh."

Ambassador Yao also exchanged views with the premier on issues of common concern including international issues and the repatriation of Rohingyas.