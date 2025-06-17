Child’s body recovered in Netrokona

Police yesterday recovered the body of a six-year-old boy from a slaughterhouse in Madan upazila of Netrokona.

The deceased was identified as Sourav, son of Soibullah of Deosohila village and a pre-primary student at a local primary school.

Bonar Chowdhury, the owner of the slaughterhouse, said he found the child's blood-covered body while cleaning the shed at around 9:30am, and informed locals. Neighbours and family members of the deceased later came and identified the body, he added.

According to the victim's family and local residents, Sourav had left home early in the morning to attend private tutoring at a neighbour's house. After the lesson, he stopped by a nearby shop but never returned home. His family began searching for him, and eventually his body was found inside the slaughterhouse, located next to the shop.

"I have no idea why my little boy was killed. I don't have any known enemies in the area. I want justice for my son," said Sourav's father Soibullah.

Samiul Hayder Talukder Shafi, chairman of Fatehpur Union Parishad, demanded prompt investigation into the incident.

"On information, police went to the spot and recovered the body. After preparing the inquest report, we sent the body to Netrokona Modern Sadar Hospital for autopsy. Further legal steps will be taken once a formal complaint is filed," said Naim Muhammad Nahid Hasan, officer-in-charge of Madan Police Station.