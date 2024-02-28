Child dies after drinking sherbet

4 more family members hospitalised

A two-and-a-half-year-old child died, and four of her family members -- including her mother -- have been hospitalised after consuming a drink made with saline and powdered drink mix in Sirajganj.

The family claimed that the food items might have been past their expiration date.

Police are interrogating four people -- including the seller -- in connection with this incident.

Zymha, daughter of Kaiyum Sheikh of Boilgachhi in Belkuchi upazila, died on the way to the local upazila health complex on Monday.

On the other hand, Zymha's mother, Parveen Aktar, 26, sisters Riamoni, 8, and Nusrat Jahan Nuri, 5, and cousin Mithila, 8, are undergoing treatment at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Hospital Deputy Director Abdul Wadud told The Daily Star yesterday, "Parveen and three children are admitted here… due to food poisoning."

Talking to this correspondent, Kaiyum said Parveen made a drink with saline and the drink mix on Monday and drank it to break her fast. Later, the children also had it, he said.

Soon, they began vomiting, he added.

Belkuchi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Anisur Rahman said they are examining the packets of saline and the powdered drink mix.

The dates mentioned on the packets are not clear. "We detained the shopkeeper, salesman, and two other individuals...," said the OC.