Chikungunya resurfaces, adds to health woes

IEDCR detects 337 suspected cases in January-May

As the country grapples with rising cases of coronavirus and mosquito-borne dengue, there has been a resurgence of another mosquito-borne disease, Chikungunya, in Dhaka.

From January 1 to May 28, at least 337 suspected Chikungunya cases were reported. Of these, 153 cases were confirmed by RT-PCR tests, says a recent report of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

The viral disease, transmitted by virus-bearing Aedes mosquitoes, causes sudden fever, severe joint pain, intense headache, muscle pain, and rash.

Since the numbers of dengue and Covid-19 cases have been rising for weeks, more Chikungunya cases could place a significant burden on the healthcare system, public health experts warn.

IEDCR, in its report published early this month, said: "A notable increase in both suspected and confirmed cases has been recorded since the second week of April, indicating rising transmission in multiple urban areas."

The affected areas are: Mohakhali, Tejgaon, Nakhalpara, Khilkhet, Niketon, Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Uttara, Lalbag, Azimpur, Hazaribag, Shantinagar, Malibagh, Khilgaon, Mugda, Goran, Rampura and Shahjahanpur.

"Cases have been reported from both Dhaka North and South City Corporations, reflecting widespread urban transmission," reads the report.

Given the absence of a routine national surveillance system for Chikungunya, limited diagnostic capacity, and the clinical overlap with dengue, the reported numbers likely underestimate the scale of infections, it adds.

Thousands of people travelled across the country during the Eid vacation and that may end up further spreading the disease, it reads.

The IEDCR recommends that healthcare providers remain watchful for Chikungunya symptoms and prioritise testing for the disease.

It also calls for intensifying public awareness campaigns on mosquito control and personal protection measures, expanding surveillance activities to identify new hotspots, and taking preventive measures to avoid mosquito bites.

The first confirmed cases of Chikungunya were reported in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj in 2008. In 2011, some cases were reported in Dhaka's Dohar upazila; and in 2017, a major outbreak occurred, affecting Dhaka and 16 other districts, according to IEDCR data.

Dengue, Zika, and Chikungunya are transmitted by the same Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, and symptoms of these diseases are often similar, it says.

The mosquitoes typically breed in clear, stagnant water, putting people living near such breeding spots at greater risks.

IEDCR Director Prof Tahmina Shirin said an outbreak of such a disease was usually likely to recur after a gap.

"Last year, only a few cases were reported in October, but this time, significant numbers are being observed. The current trend indicates that the numbers may increase further," she told The Daily Star yesterday.

HM Nazmul Ahsan, an associate professor at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, said, Covid-19 patients often report loss of smell and mild diarrhoea along with fever and cold while a fever without cold may mean dengue or Chikungunya.

"Since most Chikungunya patients do not require hospitalisation, these cases often go undetected," he added.

Chikungunya symptoms include joint pain that can last for a week. It may leave patients unable to stand, he said. In contrast, dengue typically causes muscle pain that subsides within seven days.

Since Chikungunya testing is not widely available, patients who test negative for dengue are observed for several days. If symptoms persist, physicians may treat them as Chikungunya patients.

"Anyone with a fever should see a doctor immediately and stay hydrated. Coconut water, saline, and fresh fruit juices may help," Nazmul said.

According to public health expert Mushtuq Hussain, the authorities should launch a tiered healthcare system comprising clear primary, secondary, and tertiary care levels.

"A stronger primary healthcare network is crucial. Many people, particularly in underprivileged areas, avoid dengue testing due to lack of access to local facilities, which leads to delayed diagnoses," he said.

He proposed expansion of blood sample collection centres and secondary care units to manage moderate cases, allowing medical college hospitals to focus on critical patients.

Serious cases should be transferred from secondary to tertiary hospitals as needed, Mushtuq said.

According to the IEDCR, there is no specific cure for Chikungunya.

Infected individuals are advised to take rest, and take medication prescribed by a doctor, it said.