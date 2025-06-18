Chief justice reconstitutes jurisdictions of 49 HC benches

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has reconstituted the jurisdictions of 49 benches of the High Court Division as the Supreme Court is set to reopen next Sunday following its annual vacation.

Of the reconstituted benches, 28 are division benches comprising two judges each, while the remaining 21 are single-judge benches.

The chief justice issued a notification today, saying that the High Court benches will resume judicial proceedings from 10:30am on Sunday.

Supreme Court spokesman Md Muajjem Hussain told The Daily Star that two separate benches of the Appellate Division will carry out judicial proceedings and Justice Md Rezaul Haque will continue conducting the chamber bench of the apex court from Sunday.