Chief justice pays homage to Bangabandhu

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, alongside his Nepalese counterpart Bishowam-bhar Pd Srestha and Bhutan High Court's Justice Lobzang Rinzin Yargay, paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his grave in Gopalganj's Tungipara yesterday.

They also offered prayers for the martyrs of the August 15, 1975 massacre, SC sources said.

Justice Bishowambhar and Justice Lobzang arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday at the invitation of Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan to attend the two-day "International Conference on Judiciary Across the Borders" in Dhaka, which began yesterday.

They held a closed-door meeting with the judges of Bangladesh Supreme Court at its Judges' Lounge on the first day of the conference.