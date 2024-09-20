Chief justice to outline roadmap for judiciary tomorrow

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed will address the lower court judges tomorrow (Saturday) to outline a roadmap for the country's judiciary.

The programme will be held at the Supreme Court where the chief justice will also elaborate on various issues related to the judiciary.

Around 2,000 judicial officers will participate in the programme which will start at 10:00am, said an SC press release yesterday.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and judges of the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the SC, among others, will attend the event.