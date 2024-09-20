Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri Sep 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Chief justice to outline roadmap for judiciary tomorrow

Staff Correspondent
Fri Sep 20, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 12:00 AM

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed will address the lower court judges tomorrow (Saturday) to outline a roadmap for the country's judiciary.

The programme will be held at the Supreme Court where the chief justice will also elaborate on various issues related to the judiciary.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Around 2,000 judicial officers will participate in the programme which will start at 10:00am, said an SC press release yesterday.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and judges of the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the SC, among others, will attend the event.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ছাত্র-শিক্ষক-কর্মচারীদের দলীয় রাজনীতি বন্ধের সিদ্ধান্ত

বৃহস্পতিবার রাতে বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের উপাচার্যের সভাপতিত্বে এক জরুরি সিন্ডিকেটের সভায় এ সিদ্ধান্ত নেওয়া হয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ছাত্রদলকর্মী-সমন্বয়ক মিলে তিন দফা পিটিয়ে হত্যা করে সাবেক ছাত্রলীগ নেতা শামীমকে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification