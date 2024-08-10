Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan resigns

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan has resigned, Law, Justice and Parliamentary affairs Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul said today.

"I feel it is necessary to share a special news with you. Our chief justice has resigned few minutes back. His resignation letter has already reached at the law ministry. We will send it to the president without delay for taking necessary measures," he said in a video message in his Facebook post.

Asif Nazrul also hoped that the process will be completed very soon.

"We have received only the resignation letter of the chief justice. There is no update about (resignation) of others," he added.