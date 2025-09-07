Chief justice calls for all to rise above divisions of religions, gender and race

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has called for all to rise above all the divisions of religions, gender and race for building a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous country.

"Your religion, your gender, your race, your language, or the colour of your skin — none of these should matter. We must rise above all divisions," he told journalists after attending a reception to a Vatican delegation at Dhaka's Archbishop's House on Saturday evening.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Bangladesh (CBCB) organised the event to welcome Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, prefect of the Vatican's Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue. The delegation also included Monsignor Indunil Janakaratne Kodithuwakku Kankanamalage, secretary of the dicastery, Fr Joseph Victor Edwin, SJ, and Fr Marcus Solo Keota, SVD.

The delegation arrived in Dhaka on a weeklong visit Saturday morning to promote interfaith dialogue and social harmony, and will attend a series of events including with teachers and students, interfaith leaders, visit the National Mosque and Islamic Foundation, Buddhist and Hindu temples and Catholic church in Dhaka.

Talking to media, Chief Justice Refaat said, "We spoke today of a great ideal — an ideal that may, at times, face obstacles and challenges. The continuity of striving toward that ideal may be interrupted, but that should never discourage us."

Asked on differences on some of the pertinent social and political issues in Bangladesh as the country transitions to democracy after a mass uprising, the chief justice said there needs to be more dialogue and joint efforts to continue.

"We must sit together and examine the root causes of these events — why they happen, where they originate.

"Let us not be discouraged. Let us not lose hope. We must embrace unity in diversity," he said.

The chief justice said, "We need to cultivate understanding. We need patience. And we need to be realistic."

"Every religion teaches respect for others. Our Constitution upholds the principle of religious freedom. Through mutual dialogue and peaceful coexistence, people of all faiths in Bangladesh can build a society rooted in harmony," he said while addressing the reception as chief guest.

Cardinal George Koovakad praised Bangladesh's legacy of peaceful coexistence, saying that Bangladesh is a shining example of communal harmony, where Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and Muslims live together peacefully.

"Such harmony enhances human dignity."

Referring to Pope Francis, he said his encyclical Fratelli Tutti reminds us that in this age of globalisation, "we must resist extreme nationalist and sectarian attitudes. These attitudes tolerate only their own interests and view everything outside themselves as a threat."

Cardinal Koovakad reminded that inter-religious dialogue is not a political issue. The effects or fruit of the dialogue can only bring about deeper harmony amongst the people.

Archbishop Bejoy D'Cruze, OMI, Chairman of CBCB, delivered the welcome address.

"I warmly welcome Cardinal George Koovakad to Bangladesh. Your presence and guidance will greatly contribute to fostering harmony among people of different religious traditions in our country."