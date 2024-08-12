Chief justice, 2 more advisers sworn in

Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed being sworn in as the 25th Chief Justice of Bangladesh by President Mohammad Shahabuddin yesterday. Photo: PID

The new chief justice and two advisers to the interim government were sworn in at the Bangabhaban yesterday.

Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed was sworn in as the 25th chief justice at a ceremony at the Darbar Hall of the president's official residence around 12:45pm.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to the chief justice at the event conducted by Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, other advisers to the interim government, and distinguished personalities attended the event.

Justice Refaat, who was the most senior judge of the High Court Division, was first appointed as a judge of the Appellate Division and then appointed as chief justice, Law Secretary Golam Sarwar told The Daily Star.

The previous chief justice, Obaidul Hassan, resigned on Saturday amid demonstrations on Supreme Court premises.

Later, five more judges of the Appellate Division resigned.

Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar and Supradeep Chakma also took oath yesterday as advisers.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oaths at the same venue.

The interim government was sworn in on Thursday, three days after the resignation and departure of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid a mass upsurge.

Supradeep, Bidhan and Farooq-e-Azam could not be sworn in that day as they were outside the capital.

According to sources, Farooq has yet to be sworn in as he is still in the United States, and the date of his arrival is not confirmed.