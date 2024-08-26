Chief adviser’s speech lacked roadmap for transition to democracy: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today voiced frustration that Chief Adviser (CA) Mohammad Yunus's address to the nation yesterday lacked a roadmap for transition to democracy.

Speaking at a discussion, he hoped that the interim government would soon engage in talks with political parties to decide on the national election and state reforms.

"We're still in a state of confusion as things remain unclear. We had anticipated that the adviser would present a roadmap. But we didn't find that roadmap in his speech," the BNP leader said.

He said the CA, in his speech, indicated some reforms, but these cannot be implemented in a short timeframe.

However, Fakhrul expressed optimism, noting that they believe the situation is moving in a positive direction for the benefit of the people. Fakhrul said Yunus correctly stated that the timing of the election is a matter of political decision.

"But, for this decision to be made, the government needs to engage in discussions with political parties and politicians," he added.

He expressed hope that the CA will soon begin talks with the political parties in this regard.

A faction of the Jatiya Party (Zafar) arranged the discussion at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 9th death anniversary of its founder Kazi Zafar Ahmed.

Earlier yesterday evening, Yunus addressed the nation and assured that a free, fair, and participatory election would be arranged after completing necessary reforms in the administration, judiciary, election commission and electoral system.

He, however, said the timing of the election is a political decision, and it is up to the people to determine how long the interim government will remain in power.