Chief Adviser Yunus returns home from Malaysia

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus returned home from Malaysia tonight, wrapping up his three-day official visit.

A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the chief adviser and his entourage, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:05pm, said Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

Yunus left Kuala Lumpur for home at 7:30pm local time.

During his visit, Prof Yunus held bilateral talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim.

He received an honorary doctorate degree from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), the national university of Malaysia, today. The Bangladesh Chief Adviser then delivered a commemorative lecture to the university's students.