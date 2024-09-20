Chief adviser to highlight heroism of student-led uprising at UNGA

Chief Advisor Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus is expected to address the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27.

In his address, he will present the context of the anti-discrimination student movement that took place in Bangladesh in July-August last and the heroism of the student uprising.

The chief adviser will also highlight the reform agendas taken by his government to repair the state after the political changeover.

On August 5, Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister and fled to India in the face of intense student-people movement.

Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus took the charge of the interim government as its chief adviser on August 8.

The chief adviser is going on a foreign tour for the first time as the head of government.

Talking to BSS, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said the chief adviser will highlight the heroism of the August 5 revolution of Bangladesh students while delivering his speech at the UNGA.

How the students stood up against fascism at the cost of their lives to create a successful revolution and sow seeds of new dreams among people will be reflected in the address of the chief adviser, he said.

In addition, Alam said, Prof Yunus will present the new journey of Bangladesh's second victory, democratic values and good governance and the reform agendas of the interim government, including the electoral system reform.

He said the chief adviser would try to present before the world the philosophy of the people and his government in the changed situation after the toppling of the fascist rule of ousted dictator Sheikh Hasina.

The chief advisor will inform the international community of how Bangladesh will present itself before the world as a proud and dignified state, he said.

Mentioning the hopes and aspirations of the students and commoners for the future of Bangladesh, Prof Yunus will call upon the international community to cooperate with Bangladesh by reaching above geopolitics, the press secretary said.

On the sidelines of the UNGA to be held in New York in the USA, the chief adviser will pay courtesy call on the top leaders of several countries.

Besides, he will join several events on the sidelines of the UNGA.