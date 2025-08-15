Chief Adviser extends Janmashtami greetings to Hindu community

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today greeted members of the Hindu community on the occasion of Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Sri Krishna.

In a message issued on the eve of the festival, the chief adviser said Janmashtami is one of the major religious observances of the Hindu community.

"Lord Sri Krishna spread the message of justice, human compassion, and peace in society. Wherever he witnessed injustice or oppression, he appeared to protect the forces of good from the forces of evil. His philosophy and values -- centred on devotion to the Creator and the establishment of peace in society -- will continue to inspire not only followers of Sanatan Dharma but people of other faiths also," he said.

Yunus noted that communal harmony is a unique hallmark of Bangladesh's culture. For centuries, people of this land have practised their respective religions while preserving an enduring spirit of harmony.

He said the interim government, formed through the historic mass uprising of students, workers, and the general public, is committed to keeping this bond of harmony unbroken.

"I call upon everyone to remain vigilant so that no one can undermine the existing order, fraternity, and communal amity in society. I believe that the ideals and teachings of Lord Sri Krishna will further strengthen the bonds of mutual goodwill and brotherhood.

Let us, through our collective efforts, build a new Bangladesh free from discrimination and enriched with communal harmony," the Chief Adviser added.

He wished every success to the Janmashtami festival and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of all citizens.