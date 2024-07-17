Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 17, 2024 02:45 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 03:14 PM

Bangladesh

Chhatra League to hold namaz-e-janaza in Shahbagh at 3pm

Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 17, 2024 02:45 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 03:14 PM

The Bangladesh Chhatra League will hold a namaz-e-janaza at 3:00pm today at Shahbagh intersection for Sabuj Ali, who died yesterday after being found lying in a pool of blood near Dhaka College, where clashes between quota protesters and Chhatra League were taking place.

The announcement came in a press release from Central Chhatra League Office Secretary Miftahul Islam Pantha, who said Sabuj was killed in a "terrorist attack" carried out by BNP-Jamaat-Shibir.

The deceased, a 25-year-old from Nilphamari, was found with critical head injuries near Dhaka College in the afternoon.

He was later pronounced dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

